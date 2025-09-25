Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil demanded a compensation package of around Rs 10,000 crore to support farmers in the wake of floods in the Marathwada region.

Atul Londhe Patil said, "Maharashtra faces a severe crisis. The central government must provide a compensation package of around Rs 10,000 crore to support farmers. Additionally, school fees for students should be waived, and the government should cover the costs associated with electricity and other essential services. They should firmly back the farmers... Restoring the previous features of Farmer crop insurance is also necessary... The current Rs 2215 crore aid is merely a mockery of the farmers."

He further demanded immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 cash for every affected farmer.

Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urged the Mahayuti government on Thursday to expedite relief efforts in the Marathwada region, which has been affected by flooding due to heavy rains.

"I appeal to the government and administration to expedite relief efforts and, after assessing the crop devastation, provide complete assistance to the farmers. I urge Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible help to those in need," Gandhi posted on X.

The Congress leader offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to devastation caused by heavy rains in the districts of the Marathwada region in Maharashtra.

"The news of loss of lives and extensive damage to crops due to heavy rainfall in Marathwada, Maharashtra, is extremely heartbreaking. In this difficult time, my condolences are with all the affected families," Gandhi said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the areas affected by heavy rainfall on Wednesday, where he interacted with farmers and assessed the damage caused by the heavy rainfall.

Continuous heavy rainfall in several districts has triggered flood-like situations, compelling extensive rescue and relief operations. The NDRF has been actively engaged in Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts since Monday night.

CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Aurad Shahajani in Nilanga Taluka, Latur, Ujani in Ausa Taluka, Latur, Darfal and Nimgaon in Madha Taluka, Solapur.

CM Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Latur, "The people who have suffered losses will be compensated before Diwali."

The Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 1,339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June 2025 and August 2025, according to government sources. (ANI)

