New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal and party leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal hailed the Indian statesman for his governance.

Sukhbir Badal on Friday said that the Centre needs to learn from Vajpayee's "statesman-like conduct" to "resolve the grievances of farmers".

"It's Atal Bihari VajpayeeJi's birth anniversary and he has never been more missed. We need his soft touch and ability to rise above politics to apply a soothing balm when needed. The government of India needs to learn from Atal Ji's statesman-like conduct to resolve the grievances of farmers at the earliest," he wrote on Twitter.

The former minister in the NDA government, Harsimrat Badal said her party misses BJP stalwart's care and affection as well as the vision for a peaceful India.

"We miss the statesmanship, care, and affection as well as vision for a peaceful India of Atal ji on his birth anniversary. The need of the hour is to take a lesson from his life and work for a prosperous "Sabka Bharat"," she tweeted.

The late leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

SAD was a long-time ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government but parted ways with the alliance after disagreements over three farm sector laws passed in the last Monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)

