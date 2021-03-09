Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Telangana has not received due support from the NDA government at the Centre despite being a progressive state.

"Telangana has been growing at a rapid speed in all fields of works despite it the Central government has not shown its support to the state and more to that it has been ignorant towards Telangana State," he said.

He made this statement during the campaign for the upcoming Graduate MLC elections in the state.

Further KTR said, "The then Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh Kiran Kumar Reddy said that, if Telangana is given as a separate state, then the state wouldn't get power supply, on the contrary, the state is now able to give 24 hours power supply."

He said that since the formation of Telangana, not even a single curfew had been implemented. "Over the last six and a half years, not even a single curfew has been implemented in the state of Telangana because the Telangana Government works to retain peace in the state."

He said that earlier Hyderabad used to face a lot of challenges for drinking water. "There were days in the past when people of Hyderabad used to get drinking water once in 14 days, but now, we have resolved this issue and we were able to provide drinking water to the people of Hyderabad every day," he said.

KTR said, "In every field, there has been development in the state. The rural areas of Telangana are creating wonders in every aspect. We were also able to provide free medicines to the poor by opening up 350 local medical centres called Basti Dawakhana."

Speaking about the education field, KTR said that the Telangana government has established 650 residential schools in the state and has been spending nearly about Rupees 1,20,000 on each student for a better education. "Telangana was able to set up five medical colleges in the span of just six years. And most importantly we were able to give students a scholarship for those who are willing to study abroad," he said.

He said that they were able to provide 1,33,000 job opportunities to the unemployed youth in the state. He added that many multinational corporate companies have set up their offices in Hyderabad and this shows how well Telangana is getting developed.

KTR said, "Despite all this development, the central government has not come forward to support Telangana state in any form. We have paid Rs. 6.72 lakh crore as tax and have just received Rupees 1.40 lakh crores in return."

He further appealed to the graduates to come forward and participate in the Graduate MLC elections. (ANI)

