New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the appointment of six judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

According to the official notification, issued under the authority of the Constitution of India, the President of India, after due consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the appointment of Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Anil Kumar-X, Sandeep Jain, Avnish Saxena, Madan Pal Singh, and Harvir Singh as judges of the Allahabad High Court. Their appointments will take effect from the date on which they formally assume office.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice, also confirmed the appointment through a post on X.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting on April 2, approved the proposal to appoint these judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

Justice Arun Bhansali currently serves as the Chief Justice of the High Court. The Allahabad High Court, officially known as the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, is based in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, and has jurisdiction over the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

In another development, the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has officially recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor, forwarding the proposal to the law ministry as part of the formal appointment process. Currently, Justice Gavai is the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Khanna.

Justice Gavai will assume office as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14, succeeding CJI Khanna, who will retire on May 13. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office.

Justice Gavai's tenure as Chief Justice will span approximately six months, concluding with his retirement in November 2025. (ANI)

