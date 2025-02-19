New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the appointment of two judicial officers, Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The notification issued in this regard states that "in exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar (Judicial Officers) as Judges in the Delhi High Court."

On February 5, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by the Chief Justice of India, recommended the elevation of Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar as Judges of the Delhi High Court during a meeting held on that date.

Last Friday, the Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court administered the oath to Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia as a Judge of the Delhi High Court, during a ceremony held on the high court premises. (ANI)

