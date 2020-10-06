By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said the government has provided the insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh in 95 cases of deaths of healthcare workers who were engaged in COVID-19 management duties.

Also Read | Reliance Retail Sells 1.2% Stake to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority For Rs 5,512.50 Crore.

In a weekly Covid-19 update, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary said, "In 95 cases of deaths of healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duties, insurance has been claimed for Rs 50 lakh each. There are 176 claims in process. In addition, 79 insurance claims yet to be received from different States."

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic in India in March, the union government made an announcement under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package and launched insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 with certain conditions.

Also Read | Farm Bills Row: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Market Has Been Opened Up for Farmers, MSP Will Continue and Will Not Be Withdrawn.

The central government also expressed its deep appreciation and gratitude to all healthcare workers (doctors, nurses and paramedics) for their dedication in saving lives and treating patients in the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the insurance scheme, it will provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for 90 days to a total of around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. It will also include accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)