New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Centre has praised the Tamil Nadu government for the transformation of ration shops, also called fair price shops (FPS), and asked other states to explore additional revenue streams to improve the financial viability of FPS.

After a conference of food secretaries held on Friday here, the Union Food Ministry in a statement said: "One of the best practices on FPS transformation was demonstrated by the Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu highlighting multiple initiatives undertaken such as selling of commodities, minor millets, grocery items, ISO certification of FPSs during his presentation."

Also Read | The Real Estate Regulatory Authority , #Gurugram, Has Directed Ansal Housing … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, who chaired the conference, appreciated the persistent efforts of Tamil Nadu and stressed the significance of the transformation of FPS.

He also asked states and Union Territories to explore additional revenue streams to improve the financial viability of FPSs, the statement added.

Also Read | Stray Dog Attack in Kerala: Four-Year-Old Boy Mauled by Pack of Six Canine in Kozhikode, Part of Kid's Scalp Ripped Off; Child Admitted to ICU.

The conference deliberated important issues linked with various schemes including the Implementation of Rice Fortification, One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC), Smart PDS, Route Optimization etc.

On wheat procurement, the states were told that the procurement was lower last year and requested timely sowing and better procurement of wheat during the ensuing 2023-24 rabi marketing season (April-March).

States were advised to improve procurement infrastructure and complete the paddy procurement and milling operations within the specified timelines for Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2022-23.

Also, States were requested to improve their online procurement system and to add more threshold parameters for transparency in foodgrains procurement and milling, the statement said.

On the distribution of fortified rice, Chopra said the Centre is aiming to achieve full distribution of fortified rice in all government programmes by the year 2023-24.

The ecosystem is fully geared up to achieve the target and states/UTs have been requested to strengthen their respective machinery in order to be fully prepared to ensure the procurement, supply and distribution of fortified rice as per the stipulated timeline. The FCI is conducting this initiative all over the country.

He appreciated the efforts taken by states in ensuring food grains to migrants under the ONORC. As an outcome of the scheme, more than 91 crore portability transactions have been recorded since its inception.

Representatives from Nandurbar (Maharashtra) shared insights on the initiatives taken such as the creation of a district dashboard and migrants' profile in order to reduce malnutrition.

The states were informed that the Centre is envisaging a new and unified scheme to strengthen the PDS technology components by standardization of its operation and implementation of data-driven decision-making through data analytics.

This scheme aims to transform the entire public distribution system IT ecosystem by leveraging the usage of Cloud and new-age technology which shall be named as Scheme for Modernization and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System -SMART-PDS.

The Union Secretary stressed for improvement of infrastructure in mandis and procurement centres in the States for the overall benefit of the farmers of the State.

A presentation was made on “Route Optimisation of TDPS Supply Chain” which reduces overall logistics cost by optimally utilizing existing resources like FPS, godown.

Presently, the World Food Programme (WFP) is carrying out route optimization studies in three states on pro bono basis. It was decided to undertake the study in all states by March 2023 and start implementation.

"States/UTs were requested to extend their support in the collection of data and implementation of the findings on a priority basis," the statement added.

The rollout plan of Annapurti Grain ATM developed by WFP was also presented. It can dispense two commodities and takes about 90 seconds in dispensing 50 Kg of foodgrains. The solution reduces manual labour and automates the distribution of food grains under the PDS.

Currently, four Annapurti solutions have been installed at Gurgaon, Dehradun, Varanasi and Bhubaneswar. Six more solutions are being installed at Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

All these units have been installed by WFP on a pro bono basis. The solution has immense benefits for casual workers, migrant workers and industrial workers as they can avail of their entitlements even after their working hours in an automated manner. These solutions can also be installed in industrial complexes itself where the workers can lift their entitlements at the place of work only.

The solution can essentially work just like a normal banking ATM. The states/UTs have been requested to express their interest in piloting the solutions.

Warehousing Development & Regulatory Authority (WDRA) Chairman T K Manoj Kumar requested all States/UTs to get their warehouse registered with WDRA and elaborated on the benefits of the eNWR.

This will enable the farmers to get the Post-harvest finance by pledging electronic negotiable warehouse receipts (eNWR) and save them from the distress sale of the agri produce, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)