New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): To enhance the legal framework in India, the Government of India has proposed amendments to the Advocates Act, 1961.

The original Act was introduced in 1961 to regulate the legal profession, safeguard client interests, and elevate the professional standards of advocates. It established the Bar Council of India and State Bar Councils to oversee the conduct and discipline of lawyers across the country.

Ministry of Law and Justice, through a press communication, stated that as part of its ongoing commitment to reform, the Government has been introducing changes aimed at making the legal profession fair, transparent, and accessible to all. It stated that the Department of Legal Affairs is proposing to amend the Advocates Act, 1961 to address contemporary challenges and meet the needs of a growing nation.

These amendments aim to align the legal profession and legal education with the best practices across the globe. The reforms will focus on improving legal education, equipping lawyers to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, and raising professional standards.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that the legal profession contributes to the creation of a just and equitable society, and a developed nation, stated the Ministry.

In view thereof, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and a tabular statement depicting existing provisions and proposed amendments have been prepared. The Department invites comments/feedback from the public as a part of the public consultation exercise on the draft amendments.

The Bill repeals certain provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879, which have become obsolete. It also seeks to make the offence of 'touting' punishable, allowing judges to publish a list of people who engage in such acts. A tout is a person who tries to procure the employment of a legal practitioner in return for payment. The court can exclude from its premises any person whose name is included in the list of touts. (ANI)

