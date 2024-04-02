New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Central has decided to provide 'Y' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Punjab, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural, sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders from Punjab, who had joined the BJP, met party national president, JP Nadda, at his residence.

Rinku, a Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, and Angural, a Jalandhar West MLA, met Nadda immediately after both of them joined the BJP. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar was also with them during the meeting.

Rinku has since been given a ticket by the BJP to contest from Jalandhar.

While joining the BJP, Rinku had claimed that he had taken this decision for the development of Jalandhar.

"I have taken this decision for the development of Jalandhar. We will take Jalandhar forward. We will bring all the projects of the Central Government to Jalandhar," he said. Rinku also alleged that no development work has been done in Punjab by the AAP government. (ANI)

