Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Highlighting the significance of the 'double engine' government in fostering state development, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday that the Centre has released Rs 4842 crore in tax devolution to the state.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed gratitude, stating, "Chhattisgarh is fortunate to have a double-engine government, and we have received a significant amount of 4842 crore in tax devolution."

Tax devolution refers to the distribution of tax revenues between the central government and the state governments. It is a constitutional mechanism established to allocate the proceeds of certain taxes among the Union and the states in a fair and equitable manner.

Article 280(3)(a) of the Constitution of India mandates that the Finance Commission (FC) has the responsibility to make recommendations regarding the division of the net proceeds of taxes between the Union and the states.

"This funding will be dedicated to the development of Chhattisgarh, and I extend heartfelt thanks to the government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people," said Sai.

He also expressed his best wishes to the students appearing in the board examination and wished for their bright future, suggesting they write the examination without any fear.

Meanwhile, following his participation in the BJP core committee meeting in Delhi, Kiran Singh Deo, the State President of the BJP in Chhattisgarh, informed that the candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be released shortly after detailed discussions with senior leaders of the parliamentary board.

Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh, Arun Sao, speaking to the media, revealed, "The BJP will soon unveil the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are committed to sending strong contenders to compete."

Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said, "We will win all 11 seats from Chhattisgarh."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won nine of the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held at the party headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Party President JP Nadda, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives and chief ministers of 16 states, were present.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to finalise the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that in Madhya Pradesh, the names of prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and senior party functionaries Kailash Vijayvargiya and Narottam Mishra, are among the recommendations received by the central leadership from the state unit.

The first list for Rajasthan may have 15 names, including some prominent leaders. The list from Odisha is also expected to have the names of some senior leaders and party functionaries, sources revealed.

The party is expected to announce over 100 names over the next few days. Sources said the first list is likely to have the names of top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The party may also initially focus on states where it is contesting on its own. The first list may also have some seats the BJP lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has discussed candidates for 14 Lok Sabha seats the party lost in 2019 and the first list could include around 40 names from the electorally crucial state, sources said.

The first list may have all names in western Uttar Pradesh and some seats in the Awadh and Purvanchal regions of the state.(ANI)

