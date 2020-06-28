New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday said that the government should focus on tackling coronavirus pandemic and Chinese aggression instead of worrying about the party.

"Talk about 2020 and what has been done at our borders, what are the situations we are facing right now. It is not a matter of two political parties. It is a matter of national securities. They should focus on Chinese aggression and coronavirus. It is an unprecedented situation and the government should inform the decisions to parliament," Sharma told ANI.

"Home Minister Amit Shah should not worry about Congress. We had presidents after Rajiv Gandhi. Sitaram Kesri and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao were party presidents. Though, it is true for a long time, the president of the party is from Gandhi family," he said.

Sharma was reacting to Shah's statement where he said that after Indira Gandhi, there was no other Congress president from outside Gandhi family.

Reacting to Shah's statement where he said that the government is ready for a robust debate on issues including the 1962 India-China War, Sharma said the Centre is obliged to convene Parliament.

"We have asked for a parliament session to discuss the current situations in the country. It is the duty of the government to answer the Opposition's questions. It is not a favour that the government is doing, it is bound to do it. It is right of MPs to seek answers from the government. The government is obliged to convene parliament," he said.

"Questioning does not mean that we are questioning the nation's consensus. We are with the armed forces and government's decision for national security," the Congress leader further said. (ANI)

