New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A BJP member from Haryana on Friday said in Lok Sabha that the government of his state has sought extension of the services of some IAS officers but the Centre should not give "much encouragement" to such requests.

Raising the matter in the House during Zero Hour, Brijendra Singh said the Haryana government recently conveyed to the Union government that there will be shortage of administrative officers in the state as a total of 11 senior IAS officers are due to retire.

The Haryana government also requested for extension of the services of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers saying retirement of the 11 officers will affect the administrative work in the state but the Centre did not give any response on this, he said.

Generally, the state governments are of the opinion that there is a shortage of the officers, "but the truth is that, perhaps, this is not right", the MP from Hisar said.

"I will give the example of Haryana only. In Haryana, there are 16 officers in the apex scale and today the cadre strength is around 170. There are more than 30 officers. So there is no shortage of any kind," he said.

"I would request the (Central) government that the extension of services (of the IAS officers) should not be given much encouragement," he said.

Be it at the Centre or in the states, a minimum number of cases for extension of the services of the officers should be considered, he added.

