New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Amid disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops in Pangong Tso area, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday alleged that the Central Government has surrendered Indian territory to China in Eastern Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference here, Surjewala said, "Why has the Modi government surrendered Indian territory to China? The Modi government has altered the Line of Actual Control (LAC) till Finger 8 and created a buffer zone within our territory between Finger 8 and Finger 3. They stepped back from Finger 4 on the northern bank of Pangong Tso where there is a post of Indian armed forces. None of the governments in India has stepped back from Finger 4 to Finger 3."

He also alleged that the Central Government has created a buffer zone in Indian territory in the Galwan Valley.

"In Galwan Valley where our soldiers were martyred, we consider our LAC beyond patrol point 14. China also accepted that. And now, the government has created a buffer zone in Galwan Valley within Indian territory," said the Congress leader.

Surjewala accused the Central Government of compromising on the national security and territorial integrity of India.

"Why has the Modi Government moved our army from the strategically important Kailash Range on the southern bank of Pangong Tso under this new agreement? When will the Modi government establish the status quo ante April 2020 by pushing back Chinese troops? What is their plan and point of view? The Prime Minister and the Defence Minister must answer in this regard," added Surjewala

The statement by the Congress leader comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday announced the disengagement agreement on the north and west bank of Pangong Lake.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the present situation in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister had said that as per the agreement, both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

"The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3," Rajnath Singh had said. (ANI)

