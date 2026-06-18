India News | Centre Tells Delhi HC Telegram Was Key Tool for NEET Cheating Networks, Says Temporary Ban Necessary to Protect Exam Integrity; Order Reserved

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday defended its decision to temporarily block Telegram in India till June 22, telling the Delhi High Court that the messaging platform had emerged as a crucial tool for organised cheating networks involved in the NEET re-examination process and that immediate preventive action was necessary to safeguard the integrity of the examination.

Relying on its affidavit and submissions before the Court, the Union Government maintained that the blocking order was passed after following the due procedure prescribed under law and was based on credible material indicating large-scale misuse of the platform.

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Justice Tejas Karia reserved orders on Telegram's plea challenging the blocking order after hearing detailed submissions from both sides.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the decision was neither arbitrary nor disproportionate and had been taken after careful consideration of the material placed before the authorities.

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Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and Advocate Ashish Dixit appeared for the Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) and remained present during the hearing.

According to the Centre's affidavit, Telegram's architecture and operational features created unique challenges for law enforcement authorities and facilitated the rapid dissemination of leaked examination material and related content. The government asserted that the temporary restriction was a preventive measure aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent conduct of the NEET re-examination.

The Centre further stated that the blocking order was subsequently examined by the Review Committee, chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, which found sufficient grounds to continue the temporary restriction. The government maintained that all statutory safeguards had been complied with before issuing the order.

During the hearing, the Centre argued that the challenge mounted by Telegram ignored the larger public interest involved in protecting the sanctity of a nationwide examination attended by lakhs of students. It contended that where credible evidence points to misuse of a platform on a large scale, the government is empowered to take preventive measures under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Senior Advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for Telegram, opposed the government's stand and argued that the blocking order imposed a blanket restriction on an entire communication platform used by millions of Indians. He submitted that the alleged actions of certain users could not justify disabling access to the platform as a whole.

Telegram also contended that it had cooperated with authorities and taken action against channels and groups found to be violating the law. The company argued that less restrictive alternatives were available and that the blocking order failed the constitutional test of proportionality.

The Centre, however, maintained that the temporary nature of the restriction, coupled with the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the NEET re-examination, justified the action. It argued that the measure was narrowly tailored to address an imminent threat to the integrity of the examination process and was not intended as a permanent restriction on the platform.

After hearing the parties at length, Justice Karia reserved orders on Telegram's challenge to the temporary ban, which is presently scheduled to remain in force till June 22. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)