New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Thursday submitted before the Delhi High Court that its request to the Centre to bear 50 per cent of the arbitral award, passed in favour of Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited, will be examined by the government in entirety for taking an informed decision.

The DMRC also informed the court that the Delhi government, being an equity holder, has asked the corporation to submit updated and complete details for considering its request to bear another 50 per cent of the arbitral award and take an appropriate decision.

The submission was made by the DMRC in an additional affidavit filed in a pending application of the Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) which said DMRC paid it only Rs 166.44 crore on March 14 and sought a direction for payment of Rs 4427.41 crore.

Justice V Kameswar Rao is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

The DMRC said a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the secretary of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on November 10 to discuss the matter pending before the high court. It was attended by the Delhi Chief Secretary, Managing Director of the DMRC and representatives of leading banks.

It said after detailed discussions and keeping in view the desirability of expediting the matter and having due regard to the indulgence of this court, it was decided that early decisions be pursued.

“Delhi government thus requested DMRC to submit updated and complete details for considering the request of DMRC and to take appropriate decision to bear 50 per cent of total arbitration award, being an equity holder. Delhi government further informed that after considering the proposal, the same shall require approval of the Cabinet,” the affidavit, filed by DMRC General Manager (Legal) said.

It further said, “Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs submitted that the request of DMRC to bear 50 per cent of the total arbitration award will be examined by Government of India in entirety for taking an informed decision, being an equity shareholder of DMRC.”

The DMRC urged the court to pass an order in the matter after the outcome of the consideration and approval of the corporation's request by both the equity partners – Centre and Delhi government-- is placed before the court.

On October 31, the DMRC had informed the court that a meeting with the Centre, Delhi government and other stakeholders was scheduled for November 10 to discuss the modalities of payment of the balance arbitral award to DAMEPL.

On October 10, it told the court that it has requested the Centre and the Delhi government for funds for payment of the balance arbitral award.

The metro rail said if any adverse orders were passed against it at this point of time, millions of commuters will be simply told they cannot use the Delhi Metro.

The attorney general, representing the DMRC, had said though it was important to comply with the decree for payment of award to DAMEPL, the concerns of the Delhi Metro were equally important.

On March 10, the high court had directed the DMRC to pay the over Rs 4,600 crore arbitral award along with interest to DAMEPL in two equal installments within two months.

The first and second installments were to be paid on or before April 30 and May 31, respectively.

The direction had come on DAMEPL's execution petition filed against the DMRC over the arbitral award passed in its favour on May 11, 2017.

An arbitral tribunal had ruled in favour of DAMEPL, which had pulled out of running the Airport Express metro line over safety issues, and accepted its claim that running the operations on the line was not viable due to structural defects in the viaduct through which the train would pass.

