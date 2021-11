New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region of India G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Centre would procure all kinds of paddy, which are produced by Telangana's farmers.

"I told Telangana's farmers that the government of India is going to procure all kinds of existing crops, be it wild rice or raw rice. So, I have requested the Telangana government that fear should not be created among the farmers. Attempts should not be made to scare them," Reddy told ANI.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping's Top Secret Speeches Behind China's Plans To Alter Religious, Demographic Composition of Uyghurs.

"I told the State Government that they should not make it a political issue and speak against the farmers. They should be for the benefit of farmers. Government of India will procure all the paddy that will be produced," the BJP leader added.

Earlier on November 18, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy and other senior party leaders along with party workers carried out a rally from public gardens to the Agriculture Commissioner office over the issue of paddy procurement. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Coasts on December 4: IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)