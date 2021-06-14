New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) More than 1.40 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered and over 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Over 26.68 crore (26,68,36,620) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Government of India and direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 25,27,66,396 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 1.40 crore (1,40,70,224) Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, over 96,490 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the government has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat strategy and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry said.

