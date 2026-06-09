India News | Centre to Run Special Train Between Jammu-Haridwar on Somvati Amavasya on June 14-15

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Centre has accepted the demand to run a special train between Jammu and Haridwar on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on June 14 and 15, Union MoS Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said on Tuesday.

Prem Nath Dogra, Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Member and In-Charge, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, had requested the operation of a special train for devotees to travel to Haridwar in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Amavasya.

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The Union Minister expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Good News for Kathua, Hiranagar, Jammu. Thanks, Railway Minister Sh Ashwini Vaishnaw, for accepting the demand to run a special train between Jammu and Haridwar on the occasion of Amavasya. In the last 12 years under PM Narendra Modi, there has not been a single demand from the region that has gone unconceded," Jitendra Singh wrote on X.

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Earlier this month, MoS Singh had written to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, putting forward Prem Nath Dogra's request.

"I am enclosing herewith a request submitted by Shri Prem Nath Dogra, State Executive Member and In-Charge, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, regarding the operation of a special train from Jammu to Haridwar on June 14, 2026 and its return journey from Haridwar to Jammu on June 15, 2026. The request is intended to facilitate travel for local pilgrims desirous of observing Somvat Amavasya at Haridwar. I would, therefore, request your goodself to appropriately look into it," the letter read.

Indian Railways often runs special trains on the occasions of festivals and for devotees travelling to pilgrimage sites.

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off a special train from Kurukshetra to Somnath in Gujarat, carrying more than 1,100 devotees, noting that pilgrimages serve as a powerful medium for strengthening social harmony and preserving cultural traditions. (ANI)

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