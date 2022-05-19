New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured him of providing 10 paramilitary or Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies to Punjab by this evening.

Mann made the statement while speaking to the media after his meeting with Shah at his North Block office.

"10 paramilitary companies have been already sent to Punjab earlier. Union Home Minister has assured to provide 10 more paramilitary companies by today evening to maintain law and order in Punjab," Mann said.

The Punjab Chief Minister said he also discussed issues related to border security and appointment in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in Chandigarh among others.

Mann said he also requested Home Minister to provide anti-drone technologies to the Punjab government to tackle the smuggling of arms and ammunition as well as drugs.

He further said that the Home Minister has assured to provide all necessary help to the Punjab government to keep the state safe from anti-India activities.

Mann also discussed ongoing farmers' protests near the Chandigarh- Mohali border, demanding a bonus on the wheat prices, with the Home Minister. (ANI)

