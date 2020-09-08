Indore, Sep 8 (PTI) Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced that the country's 1,242nd Kendriya Vidyalaya will be set up in the Indian Institute of Technology Indore campus.

He said the move will be a "unique combination of higher and school education".

Also Read | Maharashtra Police Reports 348 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Rises to 17,439.

Taking to Twitter, Nishank said, "I am very happy to share that a new name is going to be added to the vast chain of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The orders are being issued today (Tuesday) to open a Central School in the campus of IIT Indore."

"I believe that the establishment of Central School in the campus of IIT Indore will be a unique combination of higher and school education. Warmest congratulations to all the students and parents who are going to be benefited," he further tweeted.

Also Read | ICMAI Exams 2020 Date Sheet Announced, CMA Intermediate And Final Year Examinations To Be Held in Two Shifts From December 10; Check Full Schedule on icmai.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)