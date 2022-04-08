New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Centre has written to five states - Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram - on Friday over the increase in COVID-19 cases last week asking them to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required.

Noting the significant decline in COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting less than 1,000 daily new cases for the past few days, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in his letter to the states advised them to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of COVID-19.

Bhushan also stressed on the need to follow the five-fold strategy -- Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

"lt is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread & evolution," the letter read.

The letter states that Kerala reported 2,321 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting for 31.8 per cent of India's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 13.45 per cent to 15.53 per cent.

Mizoram has reported 814 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.16 per cent of lndia's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 14.38 per cent to 16.48 per cent.

Maharashtra has reported 794 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting for 10.9 per cent of India's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.39 per cent to 0.43 per cent.

Delhi has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 724 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 826 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.33 per cent of India's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

Haryana reported an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 416 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting for 5.70 per cent of India's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.06 per cent.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has assured to continue to provide requisite support tothe states to bring the pandemic situation under control. (ANI)

