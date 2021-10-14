New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday strongly defended the Centre's move to amend the BSF Act, saying this step is for the welfare of the border states, especially Punjab, to check smuggling of drugs and arms.

Many opposition parties, especially the Congress, which is in power in Punjab, has been opposing the Centre's move to authorise the Border Security Force (BSF) to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 km.

"...The decision to give powers to the BSF to search, seizure, arrest within 50 km of international borders, is in the national interest. It will help in stoppage of smuggling of drugs, arms and cows," senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar tweeted while asking why Congress leaders in Punjab are opposing it.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union minister and BJP MP from Punjab Som Parkash said, "It is very strange that the Congress leaders from Punjab are opposing this step, because this is what they have been demanding. They have been raising concerns about threat from across the border, including smuggling of drugs, and this step has been taken to check that threat."

The Union government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Opposition parties mainly the Congress and the TMC have been alleging that this is a conspiracy to take away powers of the state and attack on federal structure.

