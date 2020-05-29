India News | Centre's Move to Private Power Distribution Won't Work: CM

Puducherry May 29 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said the Centre's move to privatise power distribution would come a cropper in the union territory.

Narayanasamy told newsmen that "At no cost will we accept the Centre's utterly injurious move. We will adopt a resolution in the forthcoming Assembly session to condemn the decision of the Centre to privatise power distribution in the union territory."

He said Puducherry like the national capital New Delhi has a legislature and any decision on such crucial matters coming in the concurrent list should enjoy the assent of the Union Territory and "nothing will be feasible without ascertaining our stand." He said the Centre's care and concern for migrant workers was not satisfactory. He said it was the basic responsibility of the Centre and state governments to facilitate the return of migrant workers to their native places without any hiccups. The chief minister said the Centre should collect no fare for the bus or train journey, and cited the Supreme Court's view on the issue. He said the territorial administration had met the cost of rail travel of 1,350 migrant workers from Puducherry and Karaikal regions to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The cost of the travel was met with money taken from the Chief Minister`s Relief fund. Narayansamy said he had written a letter to External Affairs Minister for necessary steps to help the residents of Puducherry seeking to return from abroad. He said he had requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that all places of worship remaining closed since March 25 on account of the COVID-19 lockdown were reopened from June 1 after easing of curbs. The Chief Minister pointed out that he would turn 73 on Saturday and requested the partymen and others not to celebrate his birthday as the present situation called for austerity. He said, "Let all those intending to celebrate my birthday spend the money on implementing free food scheme to help the poor." Narayanasamy said the scheme to supply rice free of cost at the rate of 10 kg per family coming under above povertyline would be implemented in a couple of days. He said, "Necessary approval of the Lieutenant Governor has been received in this regard." Without naming the party, the Chief Minister said of late some political parties were making statements against the Congress government on various issues. "`Their intention is to cause a split between the Congress and the DMK here," he alleged. He said this move would meet with failure and it was also clear that these parties were making the statements against the territorial government without the knowledge of their party high command. "This is not the time for doing politics as all parties should join hands to protect the people from the impact of the COVID-19," he added.

