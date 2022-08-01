New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the provision which requires state government ministers, including the chief minister, to seek political clearance from the Centre for foreign visits.

The petition was filed in the backdrop of a recent case where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was denied permission for his visit to Singapore for the 8th World Cities' Summit from July 31 to August 7.

Also Read | Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen A Sengupta Today Visited DRDO Lab on High Altitude … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The petition said this was not the first instance of such “abuse of discretion” and noted the chief minister was previously denied permission to attend the C-40 World Mayors' Summit in Copenhagen in 2019.

It claimed even Gahlot had requested for clearance to visit London at the invitation of Transport for London but there was no response from the authorities concerned in the Central government till the time the request became infructuous.

Also Read | JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Paper 1 Answer Key to Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Gahlot, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has sought issuance of guidelines to channel and guide the implementation of several Office Memoranda issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, empowering the Centre to grant or deny permission to state government ministers for foreign visits in their official capacity.

Justice Yashwant Varma asked the petitioner to file an additional affidavit to buttress one of the reliefs claimed in the petition relating to permission for personal foreign visits.

Gahlot was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The court listed the petition for further hearing on August 22. Gahlot, in his plea filed through advocate Bharat Gupta and Hrishika Jain, said all these visits were on invitation and were crucial fora for exchanging ideas on improving urban governance and showcasing Delhi's own progress in urban design.

The Delhi government minister said the draconian manner in which the central authorities have used their discretion on travel clearances is only exacerbated further by the fact that even personal visits by state ministers must be cleared by them.

The petition sought quashing of the office memoranda (OM) to the extent that they require state government ministers to seek political clearances from the respondents for personal visits abroad.

The petition has arrayed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Union of India through ministries of External Affairs, Finance, Home Affairs and Prime Minister's Office as parties.

It also sought quashing of the undated letter sent by the LG to the Delhi government on July 20, advising against the chief minister's proposed visit to Singapore.

It said, as per one of the OMs issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, clearances are required from the Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the relevant Central Administrative Ministry, and once these clearances are obtained, for visits involving a chief minister, a final clearance from the PMO is required.

“The whimsical and capricious manner in which travel clearances for Indian statespersons are treated is prejudicial not just to the interests of good urban governance in this case, but also national interests in global platforms generally.

"Not only has the respondent no. 1 (LG) acted beyond his jurisdiction in advising against the Singapore visit, but the actual exercise of the powers conferred by the Office Memoranda above noted has been manifestly arbitrary and reflects unchanneled and unbridled use of discretion on part of the respondents,” the plea said.

It said there appears to be no prima facie reason or basis for denial of clearances for this particular visit to Singapore, making the action of the authorities manifestly arbitrary and without any evident discernible principle.

“Such arbitrary and whimsical denial of travel permissions to important constitutional functionaries is a routine matter, and is often achieved either by prima facie illogical decisions or simply by delayed decision-making serving as a pocket veto,” it claimed.

The plea said, in the interests of remedying the current state of affairs regarding the vast discretion enjoyed by the authorities with respect to State functionaries' right to travel abroad, this court's interference is sought towards the quashing of any regime of clearances for private visits of state government ministers, and for the framing of guidelines to channel the manner in which discretion is exercised by the Centre in the matter of granting travel clearances.

“Any discretion enjoyed by the respondents to deny State functionaries the permission to travel abroad for private reasons, on grounds of 'political clearance', is per se an unconstitutional infringement of the right to privacy protected under Article 21 of the Constitution as well as the dignity of the constitutional office held by the functionaries,” it said.

“As for official visits abroad by State constitutional functionaries, the current practice makes it evident that the discretion is guided, not by concerns of national interest and international diplomatic engagement, but by partisanship and electoral considerations," the petition said.

Such practice is enabled by the complete lack of judicial or legislative stipulation of the policy underlying such discretion, or of the procedures required to be followed in exercising it, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)