Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Centre has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics and it is showing results.

Shah's statement came while attending a Narcotics Control Bureau conference on drug trafficking and national security in Chandigarh in Punjab.

During his speech at NCB's conference, Shah said, "The spread of drugs is very dangerous for any society. When a terrorist incident happens, its damage is limited, but drug smuggling hollows out generations. It works like a termite to hollow out the roots of our society and country."

Shah added, "The money that comes from the drug business is used in anti-national activities. Since 2014, the Government of India has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against drugs. Drugs have a bad effect on human beings as well as society, economy and country's security."

"Drug trafficking poses a threat to society. Any prosperous nation must have zero tolerance for drug trafficking. We have to save the younger generations by reining in drug trafficking," he further said.

More than 30,000 kgs of seized drugs are being destroyed by Narcotics Control Bureau across four locations under the watch of Union Home Minister Amit Shah via video conference from Chandigarh.

On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the leadership of the Union Home Minister took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kilograms of drugs on 75 years of Independence.

This is the first such national conference where the Union Home Minister, Chief Ministers of different states and the different drug enforcement agencies will all be on one platform.

NCB started the drug disposal campaign on June 1 and 51,217.8402 kgs of drugs have been disposed of by NCB teams in 11 different states till July 29.

Total disposal of 30,468.784 kilograms of drugs would be done in front of the Home Minister, the total quantity will reach around 81,686.6242 kgs crossing NCB's target, which is a big achievement in the fight towards a drugs-free India.

The Chief Ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the Administrator of Chandigarh, officers from the BSF, NIA and NCB as well as ANTF chiefs of the respective states and NCORD members were also present at the conference. (ANI)

