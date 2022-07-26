New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said certain posts of agricultural scientists are vacant in the country's premier research body ICAR.

"Yes, certain number of posts of agricultural scientists are vacant in scientific cadre in Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)," Tomar said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says, ‘Promise of Freebies by Political Parties a Serious Issue’; Asks Centre for Way To Curb It.

The recruitment to scientific positions is a continuous process and vacancies are filled up through established procedure by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) subject to the availability of qualified candidates, he said.

The vacancy position is monitored regularly within ICAR and with ASRB for timely selection and deployment of human resource, he added.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty Asks Court To Reject Plea Against Her Discharge Regarding Her and Richard Gere's Kiss.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)