Raipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count climbed to 2,35,998 after 1,273 people, including 24 inmates and three staffers of a jail in Korba district, tested positive for the infection, health officials said.

Ten more fatalities due to the virus pushed the death toll to 2,840, an official here said.

Also Read | Golden Temple Illuminated Ahead of 551st Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The number of recoveries increased to 2,12,517 after 102 patients were discharged from various hospitals while 1,361 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 20,641 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Oxford Vaccine: SII Responds to Chennai Man’s Rs 5 Crore Compensation Notice, Says No Relation of His Medical Condition With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.

Raipur district reported 153 new cases, taking its total count to 46,340, including 653 deaths.

Bilaspur district recorded 118 new cases, Raigarh 101, Durg 90, Janjgir-Champa 89, Rajnandgaon 87 and Korba 74, among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, four took place on Sunday and three on Saturday, while three had taken place earlier but were added to the tally now," he added.

"In Korba district, 24 more prisoners and three staffers of Katghora Sub-Jail tested positive for the infection. On Saturday, 98 others inmates of this sub-jail had tested positive," Dr B B Borde, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Korba, said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,35,998, new cases 1,273, deaths 2,840, recovered 2,12,517, active cases 20,641, people tested so far 25,37,123.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)