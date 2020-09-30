Bilaspur, Sep 30 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin and forced to abort the fetus by his parents in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, the police said on Wednesday.

Four persons, including the rape accused, were arrested on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother at Kota police station, a police official said here.

The girl, who lived with her uncle's family in Belgahna area, was allegedly raped earlier this year by her 18-year-old cousin.

On learning that she was pregnant, her uncle, aunt and her grandfather took her to a quack in the neighbouring Korba district for abortion, the official said.

When the girl's mother visited her recently, she narrated the ordeal, after which her mother approached the police on Monday.

A case was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that the rape accused, his parents and his (and the victim's) grandfather were arrested.

