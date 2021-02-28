Bijapur, Feb 28 (PTI) Two Naxals were arrested when they were planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target security forces in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, while one ultra surrendered elsewhere in the district, police said on Sunday.

A patrolling team of the District Reserve Guard nabbed Bhadru Punem (40) and Sannu Punem (35) when they were planting explosives on a dirt track in the forest near Pusnar village under Gangaloor police station limits on Saturday, an official said.

Two cooker bombs, gelatin sticks, wire, medicines, Maoist pamphlets, banners etc were recovered from them, he added.

On Sunday, ultra Rama Potam (30) surrendered before police and CRPF officials, he said.

"Potam joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group in 2007 and was currently self-styled deputy commander of a platoon in Bhairamgarh area. He was given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 and will be given more facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state," the official said.

