Raipur, Feb 26 (PTI) The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Chhattisgarh is estimated to decline by 1.77 per cent and the per capita income is expected to fall by 0.14 percent, as per the Economic Survey Report for 2020-21 tabled in the state Assembly on Friday.

The report, presented in the House by state Planning, Economics and Statistics department minister Amarjeet Bhagat, revealed that the GSDP at constant price was expected to decrease by 1.77 per cent and reach Rs 2,45,45,166 lakh for 2020-21, as against quick estimates of Rs 2,49,87,503 lakh in 2019-20.

According to the report, the state's agriculture sector, comprising agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing, as well as the service sector were expected to grow by 4.61 per cent and 0.75 per cent respectively over the previous financial year.

However, the industry sector, namely mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply, was likely to decline by 5.28 per cent as compared to 2019-20, it added.

As per advance estimate, the GSDP at current price (market prices) is likely to increase to Rs 3,50,270 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 3,44,955 crore of previous fiscal, which is a growth of 1.54 percent, it said.

The per capita income in 2019-20, as per quick estimate was Rs 1,05,089, and it is likely to reach Rs 1,04,943 during 2020-21, registering a 0.14 per cent decline as compared to previous year, the report said.

The state government said the decline was low when compared to the 5.41 per cent negative growth of the national per capita income.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)