Raipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count climbed to 2,21,688 on Saturday after 2,284 people were detected with the infection, while the number of people who have recovered reached 1,98,316, a health official said.

With 22 more deaths, seven of which took place on Saturday, nine on Friday and six earlier, the fatality count mounted to 2,713, he said.

A total of 168 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,109 patients completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 20,659 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur reported 273 new cases, taking its total count to 44,570, including 642 deaths. Korba saw 238 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 229, Raigarh 224, Rajnandgaon 171, Balod 141, Durg 128 and Bilaspur 116," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,21,688, New cases 2,284, Death toll 2,713, Recovered 1,98,316, Active cases 20,659, People tested so far 22,90,760.

