Korba, Oct 9 (PTI) Three children were killed on Friday evening in a cave-in while playing in a pit near a river in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said.

The incident took place in Barridih village and the children have been identified as Priti Dhanuhar (11), sister Pratima (6) and cousin Parvati (10), an Urga police station official said.

"The sand-mixed soil in the pit collapsed on them. By the time the children were brought out from the mud heap, they were dead," he said.

