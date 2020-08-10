Raipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 12,502 on Monday with the addition of 304 new cases while the death toll climbed to 99 after three patients, including an assistant commandant of the BSF, succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

The day also saw the discharge of 208 patients following their recovery from the disease, he said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Says Issues Raised by Him 'Ideological'; Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal on Congress Panel to Hear Grievances.

The state has now 3,386 active cases, as 9,017 people have been discharged after recovery while 99 have died so far, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 148 were reported from Raipur district, 40 from Durg, 20 from Mahasamund, 15 from Rajnandgaon, 12 from Janjgir-Champa, 11 from Narayanpur, 9 from Jashpur, seven each from Bemetara and Surguja districts, six from Bilaspur, four each from Kondagaon, Sukma and Bijapur districts and three each from Gariaband, Balodabazar and Raigarh districts, he said.

Also Read | I Think All the Issues Will be Resolved, Says Sachin Pilot: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

While two cases each were reported from Balod and Kanker districts, one case each was detected in Dhamtari, Balrampur and Dantewada districts, he said.

One person from another state who had arrived in Chhattisgarh has also tested positive, he said.

A 57-year-old assistant commandant (AC) of Border Security Force (BSF) succumbed to the viral infection here at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this afternoon, he said.

The paramilitary official, who was posted at the sector headquarter of the BSF in Bhilai town of Durg district, was admitted at a Covid hospital there after being tested positive on July 31, and later referred to AIIMS here on August 5, he said.

"The overall count of infections in the BSF has reached to 416 in the state. However, 67 of them are active cases as 347 personnel have recovered from the disease while two others died," a BSF official said.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker district of the state for anti-naxal operations.

"Another man, aged 58, hailing from Mandla district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, was admitted at a private hospital there for treatment of fever and breathlessness.

"He was shifted to a private hospital in Raipur on July 30 where he was tested positive for the viral infection and died on Sunday," the health official said.

A 38-year-old woman from Bilaspur, who was admitted at a private hospital there on August 6 died on Sunday due to COVID-19 and comorbidity, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 8,500 cases and 82 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With a total 4,283 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. Raipur has so far recorded 45 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,502, new cases 304, deaths 99, discharged 9,017, active cases 3,386, people tested so far 3,81,018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)