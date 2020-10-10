Bilaspur, Oct 10 (PTI) Four people, including a father-son duo, were killed and two seriously injured after a car rammed into a stationary truck while trying to avoid hitting a cow on the road in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place under Sargaon police station limits on Bilaspur-Raipur road late Friday evening, killing Vijay Godheja (40), who was driving the car, his son Utkarsh (5), sister-in-law Reena Sahu and passerby Laxmikant Verma (45), a local police official said.

"Godheja took a turn to avoid hitting the cow, lost control of the car and rammed into a truck parked on the roadside. The vehicle then hit Verma who died on the spot. The other deaths took place during treatment at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Bilaspur," he said.

Godheja's wife Poonam and sister-in-law Kalyani sustained grievous injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Raipur, he added.

