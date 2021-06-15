Bijapur, Jun 15 (PTI) Five Naxals, including four who were involved in two attacks on security personnel in 2019, were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

While four ultras were apprehended from Udatamalla forest under Pamed police station limits, the fifth was nabbed near Berudi river in Naimed, they said.

"The arrests were made on June 13 by teams comprising CRPF, CoBRA and district police personnel that returned to their base on Tuesday after an anti-Naxal operation," an official said.

Those arrested from Pamed have been identified as Samaiyya Savlam (20), Baman Kovasi (26), Podiam Kistaiyya (27) and Madvi Rama (22) and they were involved in triggering IED blasts and opening fire twice to target security forces in 2019, he added.

"Firecrackers and 10 iron spikes were seized from their possession, In a separate operation, Aaytu Lekam, head of the Maoists' rural party committee (RPC) was held. He was involved in torching four machines and a vehicle engaged in construction of a water treatment plant near Mingachal river in Naimed in April this year," the official said.

