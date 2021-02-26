Raigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday, a forest official said.

Tijmati Bharti was attacked by a female elephant this morning when she was working in her vegetable field in Malda village under Sarangarh forest range, he said.

The jumbo had entered Sarangarh along with its calf from Saraipali in neighbouring Mahasamund district, he said.

"The kin of the deceased have been provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000," the official added.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)