New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached the national capital on Saturday and is likely to raise with the Congress leadership the issue of his differences with state minister T S Singh Deo, sources said.

They said Singh Deo is also likely to be in the national capital as he is the observer for Gujarat assembly polls along with chief observer Ashok Gehlot.

Also Read | Delhi: Brother, His Aide Held After 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Fridge in Seelampur.

Baghel is in Delhi to participate in the Congress' strategy meet ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. He is the chief observer for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh slated later this year where the Congress is seeking to replace the BJP from power.

Sources said Baghel will meet the Congress leadership and raise the issue of his differences with Deo, who he alleges has given the BJP a handle to attack the party.

Also Read | No Third Person, Including Family Members, Can Interfere in Lives of Adults Living Together As Husband and Wife, Says Delhi High Court.

Deo had tendered his resignation as Panchayat Minister saying no funds were made available to his department and hence no work could be undertaken on PM Awas Yojna to provide houses to the poor.

This has once again brought the rift within Chhattisgarh Congress out in the open.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)