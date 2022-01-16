Raipur, Jan 16 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Congress slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for registering an FIR against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms and claimed it showed the "frustration" of the ruling party in that state.

The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh hit back claiming the Congress must understand that the rule of law existed in UP.

The UP police on Sunday lodged an FIR against Baghel for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms while campaigning for a party candidate in Noida for the Assembly polls. Baghel is the Congress' senior observer for the polls in UP.

"The BJP is afraid of the good response Baghel's election campaign is getting in UP. The FIR reflects Yogi Adityanath's frustration. Baghel followed norms during the door-to-door campaign and only five people accompanied him as per EC guidelines," Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress communication wing. said.

“The BJP wants to go to any extent to stop Baghel from campaigning there. The leaders of other parties have now understood the Congress is in a decisive position in UP this time. The BJP, which is left with no option, is using all undemocratic means to halt Baghel's election campaign," he said.

Hitting back, state BJP spokesperson Anurag Singhdeo said, “The Congress leaders should understand properly there is rule of law in UP and no one can be bigger than the law. Congressmen openly violating rules and COVID-19 guidelines in Chhattisgarh should inculcate the habit of respecting the law."

