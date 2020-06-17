Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | C'garh CM Pays Tribute to Martyred Indian Jawans

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 07:12 PM IST
Raipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has paid tributes to soldiers martyred at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh while repulsing Chinese soldiers.

"Ganesh Ram Kunjam from Kanker district of Chhattisgarh was among these martyred soldiers. I bow to their martyrdom. We are proud of our brave and courageous soldiers and we stand united to protect the integrity of the nation," a release issued on Wednesday quoted the chief minister as saying.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

