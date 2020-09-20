Raipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Aviation services from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, which were suspended in 2018 after being operational for about four months, will restart from Monday, officials said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually inaugurate the flight services of Alliance Air from Jagdalpur for Raipur and Hyderabad under the Regional Connectivity Scheme around 11 am, a public relations department official said.

Also Read | Punjab: Students of 9 to 12 Classes Allowed to Visit Schools With Written Consent From Parents.

On the occasion, Baghel will also interact with passengers through video-conference from Raipur.

The inaugural flight will be given water canon salute at Jagdalpur airport, he said.

Also Read | PM-CARES Fund Row Raised in Lok Sabha: Adhir Chowdhury Asks ‘How Much Fund Health Ministry Received?’ Harsh Vardhan Responds.

Rakesh R Sahay, Director of Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur, said the airline services from Jagdalpur were first started in June 2018 by Air Odisha, but it was discontinued from November 2018.

To restart the passenger airline services, Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, successfully operated its test flight ATR-72 in March this year, he said.

On Monday, flight 9I-885 (JGB) will take off from Hyderabad at 9.50 am and land at around 11.15 am in Jagdalpur, where the opening ceremony will be held before its departure to Raipur, he said.

The flight will return the same day from Raipur to Hyderabad via Jagdalpur, leaving the Chhattisgarh capital at 1.40 pm, he added.

The flights will operate all days of the week, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)