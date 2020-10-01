Raipur, Oct 1 (PTI) The Congress Legislature Party in Chhattigsarh on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the police action against party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh when they were on their way to meet the family of Hathras rape victim.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government, calling it as "undemocratic".

"The Chhattisgarh Legislature Party has passed a resolution condemning the way the police stopped Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and misbehaved with them while they were going to meet the family of Hathras victim," Baghel said in a tweet.

"This undemocratic attitude of the Yogi Adityanath government is condemnable and unacceptable," he added.

State Congress spokesperson Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said chief minister Baghel brought the resolution in the legislature party meeting, condemning the incident involving Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in UP.

He said the resolution was passed.

The Congress legislators also condemned the incidents of crime against women and atrocities in Uttar Pradesh, Trivedi said.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police after they were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras to meet the rape victim's family on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi also fell down in the scuffle after police tried to stop him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar toll plaza. Pictures of the incident were shared by the party.

