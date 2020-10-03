Raipur, Oct 3 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Congress will hold a silent protest on Monday against the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh, party leaders said here.

A Dalit teen was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

Also Read | RAISE 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Mega Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence on October 5.

A 'maun satyagraha' will be held in all 28 districts of the state to demand justice for the victim and to protest against the inhumanity displayed by the Uttar Pradesh government and the police there, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, head of the Chhattisgarh Congress media wing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)