Raipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case count rose to 1,50,696 on Wednesday after 2,830 people were detected with the infection, while the number of people who have recovered reached 1,21,548, an official said.

Thirty-three deaths were recorded in the state taking the death toll to 1,339, he said.

A total of 521 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,243 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 27,809 active cases, the official informed.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 256 new cases, taking its total count to 38,255, including 505 deaths.

Korba district recorded 272 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 257, Raigarh 226, Rajnandgaon 185, Bilaspur 139, Bastar 134, Surguja 127 and Durg 115 among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, 12 took place on Wednesday and four on Tuesday while 17 had taken place earlier," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,50,696, New cases 2,830, Death toll 1,339, Recovered 1,21,548, Active cases 27,809, People tested so far 14,41,608.

