Raipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,336 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 67,327, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 573 with 18 more people succumbing to the infection in the last two days, he said, adding that 11 people died on Monday and seven on Saturday.

Also Read | Ashish Mathur Is a Known Name in Choreography Giving Too Many Music Videos With Top Celebrities.

A total of 954 people were discharged from various hospitals while 224 patients completed their home isolation period, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 33,109.

The state now has 33,645 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Onion Export Banned by Govt of India With Immediate Effect.

Of the fresh cases found in all 28 districts, the maximum additions were from worst-hit Raipur district (756 cases), followed by Durg (424), Rajnandgaon (327), Bilaspur (308), Raigarh (213), Janjgir-Champa (189) and Kabirdham (164), the official said.

Chhattisgarh recorded over 52,700 COVID-19 cases in the last one month, he said.

With 22,606 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state. The death toll in the district stood at 268.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 67,327, new cases 3,336, deaths 573, recovered 33,109, active cases 33,645, people tested so far 8,06,045.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)