Raipur, Jun 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,076 after 49 people, including four ITBP and three CRPF troopers, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, a health official said.

An elderly COVID-19 patient died due to comorbidity at a hospital here, taking the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to 11, he said.

As many as 63 patients were discharged as well during the day, he added.

"Of the new cases, 25 were from Janjgir-Champa, seven from Raigarh, six from Balrampur, four from Narayanpur, three from Sukma and two from Korba, and one each from Raipur and Bilaspur," he said.

"Four Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel of the 45th battalion tested positive in Narayanpur. They were kept in a quarantine centre of the paramilitary forces in Narayanpur town after they came back from different states and resumed duty. Earlier, seven ITBP personnel tested positive in Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon and Kondagaon districts," he said.

The severely Maoist-affected Sukma district recorded coronavirus cases for the first time with three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of the 2nd battalion testing positive, the official said.

Earlier in the evening, a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur died due to comorbidities, its PRO said.

"The man was in the advanced stages of lung cancer and was shifted to AIIMS from Bilaspur on Friday. He died at 4:30pm," he added.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 697, as 1,368 people have been discharged after recovery while 11 others have died of the infection so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 2,076, new cases 49, deaths 11, discharged 1,368, active cases 697, people tested so far 1,23,983. PTI

