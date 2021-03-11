Raipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday visited Bathena village in Durg district, where five members of a family were found dead last week, and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to their kin, an official said.

The chief minister met the family of the deceased persons in Bathena, located in Patan development block, which is his constituency, and expressed his condolences, a statement issued by the public relations department said.

Five persons were found dead in Bathena village on March 6. Ram Brij Gaikwad and his son were found hanging in their house, while charred remains of his wife and two daughters were found in a nearby field.

Baghel directed officials to provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family and ordered the police to conduct a thorough investigation in the case, the statement said.

Inspector general of police (Durg range) Vivekanand Sinha, collector S N Bhure, superintendent of police Prashant Thakur and other officials were present there, the release stated.

The police had earlier said that preliminary probe indicated that Gaikwad and his son had allegedly committed suicide after killing the three women.

However, the opposition BJP has alleged that all five were murdered and the police were trying to cover up the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)