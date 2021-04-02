Bilaspur, Apr 2 (PTI) A 58-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday after he reportedly did not get a duplicate copy of a document of his land from a local revenue official, police said.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot which said the local 'patwari' (revenue official) did not provide him the document despite taking a bribe, after which patwari Uttam Pradhan was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide, Takhatpur police station official Mohan Bhardwaj said.

"Chhotu Ram Kaivart was found hanging from a tree in a vegetable field near his village Rajakapa this morning. A handwritten note was found in a vegetable box which said the patwari did not give a document despite taking Rs 5,000 as bribe, due to which he was committing suicide. Pradhan has been arrested," Bhardwaj informed.

Kaivart had lost the record book of his land, which was obstructing his plans to sell it, and he contacted Pradhan, the local patwari, for a duplicate copy and had allegedly given the latter Rs 5,000 as bribe, he added.

Pradhan has been placed under suspension on the order of the district collector, the official said.

