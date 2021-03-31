Dantewada, Mar 31 (PTI) Four Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, were arrested from two districts of Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar division, police said on Wednesday.

Cadres Mannu alias Motu Barsa (24) and Sitaram Oyam (20) were apprehended from the Barsoor police station area of Dantewada district on Wednesday, while Vetti Hunga (30) and Kunjam Hadma (29) were nabbed from neighbouring Sukma district on Tuesday, an official said.

Acting on a tip off about the movement of ultras on Saatdhar-Mangnar road in Barsoor, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police launched an operation in the area in the morning, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava said.

"The patrolling team spotted the two ultras, who were allegedly digging the road to plant explosives to target security forces, and arrested them. Two IEDs, each weighing 2 kg, some wire, batteries and an axe were recovered from their possession," he said.

Barsa was active the head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS - a frontal wing of Maoists) in his village Jhilli in neighbouring Bijapur district and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, Pallava said, adding that Oyam was a member of the same outfit.

In a separate operation in Sukma, a joint squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and DRG apprehend Hunga and Hadma from Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, another police official said.

Hunga, who had earlier worked as a member in the Maoists' military battalion, taught at a Maoists' "janatana school", meant to indoctrinate children into their ideology, in a village in Chintalnar area, he said.

The ultra was also allegedly involved in killing a civilian in 2015 in Chintalnar area, he said.

Hadma, a militia platoon member, was wanted in connection with two Naxal attacks on security forces, in 2016 and 2017, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)