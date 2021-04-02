Narayanpur, Apr 2 (PTI) Four Naxals, three of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh on their heads, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, an official said.

The cadres, including three women, turned themselves in before the police citing disappointment with the "hollow" ideology of the Maoist movement and increasing pressure of the security forces, Narayanpur superintendent of police Mohit Garg said.

The surrendered ultras have been identified as Mangesh Modiyam alias Mangu (24), his wife Hembati Salaam alias Manisha (27), Mase Podiami alias Sumitra (18) and Moti Usendi alias Laxmi (19), he said.

"Manisha, who had joined the outlawed outfit in 2005, had been teaching at a Maoist 'school' in its Maad division since 2015, while her husband was a member of Kasansur LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra," Garg said

Manisha and Mangu were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively, he said, adding that Sumitra, who was a member of Indravati LOS, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head.

The trio had escaped from a Naxal camp and reached Mahima Gavadi village in Narayanpur on March 23 and later contacted the police to surrender, he said.

The cadres will be rehabilitated as per the policy of the state government, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)