Raipur, Apr 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 4,617 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, which pushed the state's caseload to 3,53,804, a health official said.

The death toll also rose to 4,204 with 34 more people succumbing to the infection and co-morbidities, he said.

Amid the spike in cases, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed district Collectors to decide upon imposing lockdown in their respective areas, taking into account the situation at the local level, an official statement said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,20,613 after 57 people were discharged from hospitals and 950 completed home isolation.

The number of active cases in Chhattisgarh now stands at 28,987, he said.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 1,327 and 996 of the new cases, respectively, for the day.

While the total count of infections in Raipur has reached 66,999, including 914 deaths, Durg's caseload has increased to 40,068, including 754 deaths.

Rajnandgaon witnessed 437 new cases, Bilaspur 288 and Mahasamund 182 among other districts, he said.

Of the fatalities recorded during the day, 11 took place on Thursday, 14 on Wednesday and nine earlier, he added.

With 40,857 samples tested on Thursday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 57,98,661.

Baghel directed the collectors through the state chief secretary to decide upon imposing lockdown in their districts as per the situation there to prevent further spread of the infection, the release said.

He gave this instruction on the suggestion of Health Minister T S Singh Deo, who had requested him over phone to impose lockdown in the state, it said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,53,804, new cases 4,617, deaths 4,204, recovered 3,20,613, active cases 28,987, tests on Thursday 40,857, total tests 57,98,661.

